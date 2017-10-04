Eurogamer.nl
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition aangekondigd

door Johnny van Spronsen Gepubliceerd

Sony kondigt de Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition aan. De bundel bevat de basisgame en de aankomende The Frozen Wilds DLC.

Daarnaast is ook alle inhoud van de Digital Deluxe Edition inbegrepen. Zo is er een digitale art book, een exclusief PlayStation 4-thema en diverse cosmetische items waaronder de Mighty Bow en het Carja Storm Ranger kostuum.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition komt op 6 december exclusief op de PlayStation 4 uit. Carl zijn Horizon Zero Dawn review lees je op de site.

