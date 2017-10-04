Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition aangekondigd

Sony kondigt de Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition aan. De bundel bevat de basisgame en de aankomende The Frozen Wilds DLC.

Daarnaast is ook alle inhoud van de Digital Deluxe Edition inbegrepen. Zo is er een digitale art book, een exclusief PlayStation 4-thema en diverse cosmetische items waaronder de Mighty Bow en het Carja Storm Ranger kostuum.

Unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by machines with #HorizonZeroDawn Complete Edition, including The Frozen Wilds, releasing Dec 6th. pic.twitter.com/YmoIBe2YTm