Bekijk: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - Gameplay Trailer

Luid en Daud-elijk.

door Mathijs Proos Gepubliceerd

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is dit jaar tijdens de E3-beurs onthuld. Death of the Outsider is een standalone game waarin je als het personage Billie Lurk speelt. De game lanceert half september op de pc, PlayStation 4 en Xbox One.

