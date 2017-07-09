Nintendo: 'in Breath of the Wild - The Champion's Ballad speel je als Link'

Nintendo laat weten dat je in de Champion's Ballad DLC voor The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild als Link speelt.

De DLC richt zich op de helden uit de game. Onder leiding van prinses Zelda zorgen zij ervoor dat Hyrule wordt beschermd. Het team bestaat uit Daruk, Mipha, Revali en Urbosa.

Mr Aonuma confirmed you'll still play as Link in The Champions' Ballad, but learn more about #Zelda along the way pic.twitter.com/DvRbvQuOeb — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 7, 2017

Naast een nieuwe verhaallijn introduceert het pakket ook een nieuwe dungeon. Regisseur Eiji Aonuma geeft verder aan dat er 'extra uitdagingen' en nieuwe cosmetische items zijn voorzien. De DLC is enkel verkrijgbaar als onderdeel van de Breath of the Wild season pass.

