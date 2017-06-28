Eurogamer.nl
SNES Classic Mini games - Alle 21 klassiekers op een rij

20+1

door Bruce Vandeweyer Gepubliceerd

Na aanhoudende geruchten is het dan eindelijk officieel, de SNES Classic Mini is aangekondigd door Nintendo en wederom staat iedereen in de startblokken om de gelimiteerde microconsole te bestellen.

Heb je een opfriscursus nodig of heb je zelfs nog nooit van deze games gehoord? Dat treft! In het onderstaande filmpje overlopen we de 21 klassieke SNES games die te spelen zijn op de SNES Classic Mini.

De SNES Classic Mini bevat de volgende games:

  • Contra 3: The Alien Wars Donkey Kong Country
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy 3
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby's Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2
  • Street Fighter 2 Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania 4
  • Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!!
  • Yoshi's Island
