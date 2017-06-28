SNES Classic Mini games - Alle 21 klassiekers op een rij

Na aanhoudende geruchten is het dan eindelijk officieel, de SNES Classic Mini is aangekondigd door Nintendo en wederom staat iedereen in de startblokken om de gelimiteerde microconsole te bestellen.

Heb je een opfriscursus nodig of heb je zelfs nog nooit van deze games gehoord? Dat treft! In het onderstaande filmpje overlopen we de 21 klassieke SNES games die te spelen zijn op de SNES Classic Mini.

De SNES Classic Mini bevat de volgende games: