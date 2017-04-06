Xbox: Project Scorpio specs onthuld

Microsoft heeft in samenwerking met Digital Foundry de Xbox: Project Scorpio specificaties onthuld.
Dit is zijn de Project Scorpio hardware specs vergeleken met de standaard Xbox One en PlayStation 4 Pro.
|Project Scorpio
|Xbox One
|PS4 Pro
|CPU
|Acht custom x86 cores aan 2.3GHz
|Acht custom Jaguar cores aan 1.75GHz
|Acht Jaguar cores aan 2.1GHz
|GPU
|40 customised compute units aan 1172MHz
|12 GCN compute units aan 853MHz (Xbox One S: 914MHz)
|36 verbeterde GCN compute units aan 911MHz
|Memory
|12GB GDDR5
|8GB DDR3/32MB ESRAM
|8GB GDDR5
|Memory Bandwidth
|326GB/s
|DDR3: 68GB/s, ESRAM aan max 204GB/s (Xbox One S: 219GB/s)
|218GB/s
|Hard Drive
|1TB 2.5-inch
|500GB/1TB/2TB 2.5-inch
|1TB 2.5-inch
|Optical Drive
|4K UHD Blu-ray
|Blu-ray (Xbox One S: 4K UHD)
|Blu-ray
Wat deze specificaties in de praktijk betekenen, lees je in de uitgebreide Digital Foundry Project Scorpio onthulling. De komende tijd volgen nog meer XBox One: Project Scorpio onthullingen, ook op deze site.
OF