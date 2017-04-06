Xbox: Project Scorpio specs onthuld

Microsoft heeft in samenwerking met Digital Foundry de Xbox: Project Scorpio specificaties onthuld.

Dit is zijn de Project Scorpio hardware specs vergeleken met de standaard Xbox One en PlayStation 4 Pro.

Project Scorpio Xbox One PS4 Pro CPU Acht custom x86 cores aan 2.3GHz Acht custom Jaguar cores aan 1.75GHz Acht Jaguar cores aan 2.1GHz GPU 40 customised compute units aan 1172MHz 12 GCN compute units aan 853MHz (Xbox One S: 914MHz) 36 verbeterde GCN compute units aan 911MHz Memory 12GB GDDR5 8GB DDR3/32MB ESRAM 8GB GDDR5 Memory Bandwidth 326GB/s DDR3: 68GB/s, ESRAM aan max 204GB/s (Xbox One S: 219GB/s) 218GB/s Hard Drive 1TB 2.5-inch 500GB/1TB/2TB 2.5-inch 1TB 2.5-inch Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Blu-ray (Xbox One S: 4K UHD) Blu-ray

Wat deze specificaties in de praktijk betekenen, lees je in de uitgebreide Digital Foundry Project Scorpio onthulling. De komende tijd volgen nog meer XBox One: Project Scorpio onthullingen, ook op deze site.