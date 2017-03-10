Releaseschema Persona 5 DLC kostuums onthuld

Het releaseschema en de prijzen voor de Persona 5 DLC kostuums zijn onthuld. Atlus plaatst de informatie op zijn website.

Voor de JRPG kun je verschillende outfits kopen. De kleding is afkomstig uit voorgande Persona-games, de Shin Megami Tensei-serie en andere Atlus-games zoals Catherine. Ook geeft de ontwikkelaar gratis zwemkleding DLC voor de hoofdpersonages cadeau.

Op 11 april lanceren de Izanagi and Izanagi Picaro Set, Orpheus and Orpheus Picaro Set, Persona 3 Costume and BGM Special Set, Persona 4 Costume and BGM Special Set en Thanatos and Thanatos Picaro Set.

Een week later krijg je toegang tot de Kaguya and Kaguya Picaro Set, Persona 2 Costume and BGM Special Set en de Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume and BGM Special Set.

Vanaf 25 april krijg je toegang tot de Persona 4 Dancing All Night Costume and BGM Special Set, de gratis Persona 5 Swimsuit Set en de Shin Megami Tensei 4 Costume and BGM Special Set.

Op 2 mei komen de Catherine Costume and BGM Special Set en de Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha Costume and BGM Special Set uit.

De Persona 5 release is in april. De JRPG komt in Europa op de PlayStation 4 uit. Bekijk de Persona 5 Infiltrating Palaces trailer op de site.